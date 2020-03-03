Sarah Jane Tart: The Wonder Collection

Urban Durham Realty 401 Foster St - Ste C, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

These acrylic paintings on panel were born out of a place of reflection and a renewed purpose to paint a picture of God’s love for every heart and home. Sarah Jane Tart was drawn to the peaceful tidal creeks of Bald Head Island, NC, which served as her inspiration for the collection.

The exhibit is free to attend.

Urban Durham Realty 401 Foster St - Ste C, Durham, North Carolina 27701
