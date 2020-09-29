NCMA: S.E. Ward

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us as S.E. Ward performs virtually from the North Carolina Museum of Art! A transplant from Vermont, Ward has become a Triangle music fixture during the last several years. Leaving was released on Bull City Records Presents to local acclaim and is the band's first LP. Ward flaunts her songwriting and vocal chops through a master class in emotion that moves from haunting to heated in just four tracks. The band has shared the stage with acts such as Julian Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Valley Maker. Keep an ear out for a new full-length album, expected early 2021.