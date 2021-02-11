Civil Rights History in Durham (self-guided tour)

Engaging, socially-distanced way to experience vibrant, black struggle for civil rights in the Bull City.

Locals (and visitors) can engage in a 13-stop, self-guided driving tour highlighting the history of Durham’s steps toward equality. The driving tour allows Tour Takers to learn and reflect while getting out of the house responsibly.

The free app provides driving directions to each of the tours stops, and also provides the tour’s content.

Proceeds from the $10 tour will support the tour’s author, as well as North Carolina Central University.

