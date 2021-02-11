Civil Rights History in Durham (self-guided tour)

× Expand Built Story LLC / Tyler Lastovich, Unsplash Costing $10 per self-guided tour, Tour Takers can start, stop, pause, and re-take the tour as many times as they would like for 30 days. Proceeds from the sale of the tour will support the tour’s author, as well as North Carolina Central University.

PRESS RELEASE:

Engaging, socially-distanced way to experience vibrant, black struggle for civil rights in the Bull City.

Locals (and visitors) can engage in a 13-stop, self-guided driving tour highlighting the history of Durham’s steps toward equality. The driving tour allows Tour Takers to learn and reflect while getting out of the house responsibly.

The free app provides driving directions to each of the tours stops, and also provides the tour’s content.

To take the self-guided driving tour, below are the links you need:

Apple Store

Google Play

Tour link