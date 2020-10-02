Sensitive Soul: The Unseen Role of Emotion in Extraordinary States (Rhine Research Center)

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Researcher and author Michael Jawer will show how emotion underpins personality, spirituality, and a number of extraordinary experiences and conditions – ranging from déjà vu, migraine, phantom pain, and PTSD to autism, savantism, synesthesia, giftedness, out of body experience, and children’s previous life memories. He’ll explore how all are linked through the biology of feeling to help us understand the hidden role of feelings in mind, personality, and perception. As we shall see, emotion is a binding force that connects us with one another, with all of life, and with nature itself.

_______________________________________________________

Michael Jawer is a Washington, DC-based writer, speaker, and researcher. His expertise is the nexus of personality development, body/mind, emotion, and spirituality.

Jawer is the author of three books: "Sensitive Soul" (Park Street Press, 2020) and, with Marc Micozzi, MD, PhD, "The Spiritual Anatomy of Emotion" (Park Street Press, 2009) and "Your Emotional Type" (Healing Arts Press, 2011).

His papers have appeared in "Frontiers in Psychology–Consciousness Research," "Journal of Interpersonal Neurobiology Studies," "Science & Consciousness Review," "Explore," "Seminars in Integrative Medicine," and the "Journal of the Society for Psychical Research," while his feature articles and interviews have run in "Psychology Today," "Spirituality & Health," "Aeon," "Nautilus," "Minding Nature," "Advances in Mind-Body Medicine," "Edge Science," "Noetic Now," "PsychCentral," and "Scientific American." Jawer also blogs for "Psychology Today." Further information about his work can be found at www.michaeljawer.com