× Expand Image courtesy of Brigid Washington Sensory Saturday at CAM Raleigh, February 8, 10AM - 12PM

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us Saturday, February 8 for Sensory Saturday, a FREE, all ages, sensory friendly museum experience in a quiet and structured setting two hours before the museum opens.

Experience "Viva Viclas: The Art of the Lowrider Motorcycle" and all of CAM's latest exhibitions. Tactile tours including one motorcycle you can sit on and touch! Make-and-take art projects in the Creation Station inspired by the exhibitions on view. Sensory kit materials available for use.

Please contact our Accessibility Coordinator, Krista Nance, with any questions or to discuss how we can accommodate your visit: Krista.Nance@camraleigh.org or 919.261.5919

Special thanks to Sensory Saturdays partner BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina.