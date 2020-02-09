Venus & Adonis

Pure Life Theatre 3801 Hillsborough St. Ste. 113, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

VENUS & ADONIS -- the work that made William Shakespeare famous.

Spend an evening the week of Valentines Day with the Goddess of Love and the handsome young man who won her heart!

Sunday 02/09 & Monday 02/10 7:30 pm Suggested Donation: $10

Featuring Rachel Pottern Nunn, Alex Lewis, Stan Williams, Juliana Valente, and Kurt Benrud

Pure Life Theatre 3801 Hillsborough St. Ste. 113, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607 View Map
Stage
Wake County
9192711801
