ShaLeigh Dance Works: The In-Between

PRESS RELEASE:

× Expand Photo by ShaLeigh Comerford ShaLeigh Dance Works presents The In-Between

ShaLeigh Dance Works presents The In-Between, an evening of dance, theatre, sound, and design encompassing the very real complexity of identity, feminism, race, and queerness as the embodiment of what it means to be human. March 13 through 15 at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm for pre-show movement installation and cocktails. The Fruit, 305 S Dillard Street, Durham NC.