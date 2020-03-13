ShaLeigh Dance Works: The In-Between
Photo by ShaLeigh Comerford
ShaLeigh Dance Works presents The In-Between
ShaLeigh Dance Works presents The In-Between, an evening of dance, theatre, sound, and design encompassing the very real complexity of identity, feminism, race, and queerness as the embodiment of what it means to be human. March 13 through 15 at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm for pre-show movement installation and cocktails. The Fruit, 305 S Dillard Street, Durham NC.
