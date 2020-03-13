PRESS RELEASE:

Sheryl Underwood is a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist and a multi-faceted, multi-media entrepreneur who is recognized as one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time. She is a much sought-after entertainer and public speaker who is described as one of the world’s brightest contemporary humorists. Underwood is Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Pack Rat Productions Inc. and is the 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. the only full-time entertainer to ever hold the sorority’s highest post.

Underwood joined the television show The Talk on CBS for the start of season two sitting alongside hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler. The show averages over 2 million viewers per day. With Underwood at the table The Talk received its first Daytime Emmy nomination and a 5th year renewal on CBS television. Underwood who has received numerous awards and accolades, was named one of the 10 most influential talk show hosts on Twitter in 2012.

Underwood has appeared on multiple episodes of the Emmy winning CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless and has starred in such films as Bullworth (starring Warren Beatty) I Got the Hook Up and Beauty Shop (starring Queen Latifah). In addition, Underwood was the host of Black Entertainment Television’s (BET’s) Comic View and Holla, a talk show she created and produced which was loosely based on Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect. She is a weekly contributor on the Steve Harvey Morning Show also serving as “guest host” and appears on The Steve Harvey Project, the television version of the show airing on BET Centric. Underwood also hosted The Sheryl Underwood Show on Jamie Foxx’s The Foxxhole airing on Sirius 106/XM 149 where she provided a mix of political satire comedy and music. She can be heard on the radio daily from 3-7pm on “Sheryl Underwood Radio” airing on The Juice 107.3 (WJUC) in Toledo, Ohio and North Carolina’s A&T State University’s WNAA 90.1 FM.

Underwood was the host of Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand-­Up and is a former contributor to the Tom Joyner Morning Show. Underwood has appeared on the Dr. Phil Show FOX television network morning show Fox and Friends, the Joy Behar Show, WPIX in New York City, The View, created by ABC News Correspondent Barbara Walters OMG! Insider and CBS This Morning. Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig3KL15klpQ&feature=emb_logo Visit: https://twitter.com/sherylunderwood?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Showtimes: Fri. 7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sat. 6:30PM & 9:00PM