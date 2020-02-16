× Expand Larry Vellani, Co-Founder Mebanesville & 2017 Outstanding Italian American in North Carolina. The music ensemble Mebanesville will perform authentic Musica Siciliana, along with an exhibition of original Sicilian-inspired art by Elon, NC resident and Sicilian American artist, Kathy Citorlo Gwinnett, and a showing of Orange County resident and Sicilian American film maker Mark Spano's feature length documentary, "Sicily: Land of Love & Strife."

PRESS RELEASE:

Mahalo Arts & Mebanesville are proud to present "Sicily in Saxapahaw," an afternoon cultural salon, featuring music, film & art, including a showing of “Sicily: Land of Love & Strife,” a feature-length documentary by Mark Spano, a Sicilian-American who hopes his 2017 film will change public perception of the mysterious island nation.

The afternoon salon will include live musical performance by the ensemble Mebanesville, co-founded by Italian co-nationals Peggy Boswell and Larry Vellani, art displays by Sicilian-American Kathleen Citrolo Gwinnett, as well as food, beverage, and conversation.

The program takes place at The Culture Mill Lab, 1616 Jordan Drive, Saxapahaw, NC, a performing arts laboratory in the Saxapahaw Post Office building. Attendees may make a suggested donation of $10, and, also, art, books, CDs, and DVDs will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Alison Weiner, MahaloArts@Earthlink.net or Larry Vellani, LarryV@Mebanesville.com, 336.380.6313 ... and more background on FaceBook … https://www.facebook.com/events/472757543630676/