Simone Dinnerstein (Online)

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

Simone Dinnerstein is a brilliant thinker and collaborator who not only interprets work but reimagines and recontextualizes it through lush and gorgeous recitals that exhibit what The New Yorker has described as “lean, knowing, and unpretentious elegance.”

Dinnerstein’s fifth recital for Duke Performances will traverse three centuries of musical history, and the idea of movement across time. By playing four distinct works as a suite, she explores the structural underpinnings that unite them. Dinnerstein has described the final coda of Schumann’s Arabeske, op. 18 as “sounding absolutely contemporary,” and thus she moves from its final note to the first of Philip Glass’s Mad Rush. Written in 1979 as a piece of indefinite length, Mad Rush honored the fourteenth Dalai Lama’s visit to the United States, and its flexibility allows Dinnerstein to connect Schumann to Couperin. Along with her interpretive strength, Dinnerstein is a master curator, and her virtual program could only come from the connection-drawing mind that put forth a 2018 album composed of a diptych of Bach and Glass concertos.

— Nan Pincus