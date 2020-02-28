Opening: Smoke Sculptures and Quiet Moments

× Expand Annalyce Grogan A couple steals a brief moment during a rainstorm.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for the opening night of Hughes Grogan and Annalyce Grogan's photography exhibitions, which celebrate the creative collaboration and inspiration between this father/daughter photographer duo.

In Smoke Sculptures, contemporary photographer and color specialist Hughes Grogan creates photographic prints by utilizing a strobe light to illuminate incense smoke, and isolates areas that have visual interest to create abstract imagery that evokes feelings and invites interpretation.

Quiet Moments presents contemporary photographic portraits and images created by photographer Annalyce Grogan, which showcase the ways that light, people, and nature intersect, and illustrates her philosophy as a photographer: always have a camera ready so that you can capture people in their element.

This exhibition will be up until March 22nd with gallery hours on Saturday and Sundays from 1-5 pm, and by appointment.