Chef Vivian Howard: Somewhere South

PRESS RELEASE:

MARKAY MEDIA and UNC-TV Present SOMEWHERE SOUTH Premiere Screening

Durham-based Markay Media and UNC-TV present a special screening of an episode of SOMEWHERE SOUTH, a new series featuring award-winning chef Vivian Howard, premiering at 9 p.m. March 27, 2020 on PBS stations nationwide. This celebration will also feature a Q&A with Howard and series director Cynthia Hill.

ABOUT SOMEWHERE SOUTH

In six one-hour episodes, chef and author Vivian Howard digs deeper into the lesser known roots of Southern food, Southern cooking, and Southern living. Her curiosity has made her beloved by the millions of people who watched her grow into an award-winning television host, best-selling author, and celebrated chef over five seasons of A CHEF’S LIFE.

With SOMEWHERE SOUTH, Howard serves as both student and guide, exploring cross-cultural dishes through the professional and personal relationships she has with Southerners of many backgrounds. Each episode of SOMEWHERE SOUTH explores the connectivity of a single dish and the ways various people and communities interpret that dish, while expressing the complex values, identities, and histories that make up the American South.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH lets viewers meet their neighbors while exploring the foods that bind and define the American South — one dish at a time.