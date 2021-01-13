Violet Bell: Where Do Songs Come From? (Online)

× Expand Image Credit: Lizzy Ross Violet Bell

PRESS RELEASE:

"Where Do Songs Come From?" is a workshop and mini-concert that explores creativity, self-acceptance, and empowerment through the lens of songwriting. By sharing their own creative process and practices, duo Violet Bell connects students with their own creative power and inspiration. Participants will learn mindsets, tools, and practices to cultivate an inner creative dialogue, and to produce creative works sustainably.

Blending pop sensibilities with classical chops and folk traditions, “Violet Bell puts an avant-garde twist on traditional roots music” (INDY Week). This “elegant marriage of strings and vocals” is “delicate yet powerful,” (Encore Magazine) breathing new life into the traditional Americana sound. Singer-songwriter Lizzy Ross “channels the spirit of Eva Cassidy,” while multi-instrumentalist Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s violin performance is “chocolate,” resulting in an undeniable onstage chemistry that captivates audiences of all ages (Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Show).

Suggested donation: $10. An e-mail containing the link to access this online program will be sent to all registrants on the day of the program. Registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of event.