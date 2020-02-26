× Expand Sonya Renee Taylor Women's Herstory Month KeynoteImage of Sonya Renee Taylor. The Body is Not an Apology: Radical Self-Love as Transformative Activism

PRESS RELEASE:

Sonya Renee Taylor & The Body is Not An Apology movement believes that discrimination, social inequality, and injustice are manifestations of our inability to make peace with the body, our own and others. Join Sonya Renee Taylor to learn how information dissemination, personal and social transformation projects, and community building fosters global, radical, unapologetic self-love that translates to radical human love and action in service toward a more inclusive, just, equitable and compassionate world. After all, each time we heal our shame, love our bodies, value ourselves, and step into our power, we give someone else permission to do the same.

For free tickets:

go.ncsu.edu/sonyareneetickets