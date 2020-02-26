Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology

Google Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00

NCSU Campus Cinema 2810 Cates Ave - 104 Witherspoon Student Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27695

PRESS RELEASE:

Sonya Renee Taylor & The Body is Not An Apology movement believes that discrimination, social inequality, and injustice are manifestations of our inability to make peace with the body, our own and others. Join Sonya Renee Taylor to learn how information dissemination, personal and social transformation projects, and community building fosters global, radical, unapologetic self-love that translates to radical human love and action in service toward a more inclusive, just, equitable and compassionate world. After all, each time we heal our shame, love our bodies, value ourselves, and step into our power, we give someone else permission to do the same.

For free tickets:

go.ncsu.edu/sonyareneetickets

Info

NCSU Campus Cinema 2810 Cates Ave - 104 Witherspoon Student Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27695 View Map
Community Activism, Community Events, Page: Lectures Etc.
Wake County
9195152012
Google Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Sonya Renee Taylor: The Body is Not an Apology - 2020-02-26 18:00:00