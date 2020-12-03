South Durham Holiday Lights Self-Guided Tour

× Expand Daniel Korpai for Unsplash // Built Story LLC Enjoy a self-guided tour of the best holiday lights in South Durham! Free to all new users until December 16.

PRESS RELEASE:

Enjoy a self-guided driving tour of the most-festive South Durham front yards!

The app provides driving directions to each home, and a holiday joke at each stop!

Self-guided, contactless, socially-distanced Holiday fun. Everything can be viewed from your car -- no need to ever get out.

Grab some peppermint hot chocolates, hop in the car, play some holiday tunes, and enjoy this dazzling light tour through South Durham!

Don’t miss the spectacular end of the tour. A legendary Griswold home, in its finest, and a unique display of gingerbread people.

Enjoy this tour once it is dark out for best viewing enjoyment 😉 Happy Holidays!

*FREE* for all new users until December 16.

And once you have the tour, you have access to it for a full 30 days (so you can enjoy free past December 16!). You can start, stop, pause and retake the tour as often as you like in those 30 days!

Here are the links you need:

Tour: https://app.builtstory.com/tours/details/south-durham-holiday-lights-most-festive-homes

Apple app store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/built-story/id1454269514?ls=1

Android store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.builtstory.builtstory

Enjoy!