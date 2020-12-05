PremiumSpades Spades Night Social

×

Tired of loud pushy nightclubs or over-crowded bars? Be in the building for a new ONE-OF-A-KIND entertainment experience like never before.PremiumSpades is an upscale Spades tournament and social for urban professionals looking to meet, mingle, and connect with local professionals. Enjoy dinner, music and a friendly tournament of Spades in a safe, upscale environment. Admission tickets are: $60 for Teams (two players) and $40 for Singles (one player)We will have a cocktail/mingle hour with drinks and light horderves, tournament and dinner, then dessert.Admission tickets are: $60 for Teams (two players) and $40 for Singles (one player)