The Spark with Tift Merritt: Sandeep Das (online)

On February 11, Tift Merritt will sit down with longtime Carolina Performing Arts friend Sandeep Das, one of the world's leading tabla virtuosos. A 2019/2020 Guggenheim Fellow and Grammy Award winner, Das has established himself as one of India’s top tabla maestros and composers, building a prolific international reputation spanning over three decades. He has performed countless times alongside other musical giants also well-known to CPA's audiences, including Amjad Ali Khan, Yo–Yo Ma, and Silkroad Ensemble, with whom he collaborated on the Grammy-winning album Sing Me Home. Runtime: approximately 60 minutes, including a live audience Q&A. Registration for this event closes at 12 PM EST on February 11.