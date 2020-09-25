Spirit Awakened

Ironwood with silver and turquoise inlay by Larry Favorite, fused and stained glass by Susan Hope, cold wax and landscape paintings by Jude Lobe. “Spirit Awakened” opens online at noon September 25th. The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass art, jewelry, wood, pottery, art dolls, textiles & fiber art. 121 N. Churton St., Hillsborough, NC. 919-732-5001. Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 12-4pm. View the show online at HillsboroughGallery.com through October 29th.

