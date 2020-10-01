Glynnis Reed: The Spirit of Our Nature
Triangle Cultural Art Gallery 8320 Litchford Road Suite 138, Raleigh, North Carolina 27615
"Tiffany" by Glynnis Reed
The Spirit of Our Nature includes digital collages from my series Ascending Beauty and a selection of photos from my series Nature Abstractions. Ascending Beauty is composed of portraits of Black women who have made great imprints on my life and consciousness. In Nature Abstractions, I created unique photographic images that capture moments of meditation on the transcendental quality of nature.
PRESS RELEASE:
The Spirit of Our Nature Art Show by Glynnis Reed is free and open to the public 10am-5pm Thursday thru Saturday and Sunday 1pm-5pm. Opening Reception October 24th 4pm-6pm.