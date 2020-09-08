Spiritual Awakening: Native Roots & Culture

× Expand Courtesy Weems Gallery Collage of two works by Alyssa Hinton, who is featured in an one-woman exhibition at Meredith College

PRESS RELEASE: Alyssa Hinton, Meredith College’s Mercer-Kesler lecturer and exhibiting artist, creates a glimpse into the life of southeastern Native Americans through the utilization of traditional folklore and history. Pertaining to the displacement of her Tuscarora (Eastern North Carolina) and Osage (Missouri/Kansas) ancestors, Hinton uniquely illustrates southeastern Native American imagery while all maintaining the key ideas of tradition, folklore and history. Not only does her art represent the culture of her ancestors, Alyssa Hinton uses vibrant colors to awaken the soul as well as allow viewers to see the artist’s “inner restoration”.

SEPTEMBER 24 EVENTS: Mercer-Kesler lecture zoom webinar from Carswell Concert Hall on September 24th 4:30-5:30pm followed by an registration-only Artist Reception in Gaddy Hamrick Weems Gallery 5:30-7:00pm. Due to Covid-19, registration is required to attend all in person events held on Meredith College's campus.

All admittance to campus is regulated by campus security at the main entrance. Event attendees and exhibition visitors will need to complete a self-assessment health form, provided through the Campus Clear App (https://www.campusclear.com). Please complete this form and be prepared to show your results to campus security. If you are unable to complete this form, admittance will not be granted. On campus, a mask must be worn at all times and social distance guidelines must be followed.

Please visit meredith.edu/gallery for all links and updates related to these events.