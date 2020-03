St. Patrick's Day Irish Whiskey Dinner

× Expand Washington Duke Inn Irish Whiskey Dinner

PRESS RELEASE:

It's your lucky day! Irish whiskey makes it's debut in the Fairview Dining Room on St. Patrick's Day! Join us as our culinary team presents an inspired four-course menu paired with a lineup of Bushmills and Sexton whiskey that will allow everyone to experience a little luck of the Irish. This dinner is $84 per person and $74 for Executive Club members (plus tax and gratuity). Reserve your seat today!