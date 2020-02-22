Star Families: African Sky Stories
Morehead Planetarium & Science Center
Star Families Program
PRESS RELEASE:
Explore astronomy themes as a family with this live planetarium show! Celebrate Black History Month as we become familiar with the current night sky by hearing stories that various cultures throughout Africa have told about the Moon and stars. Ticket purchase required.
Morehead Planetarium & Science Center 250 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina View Map
Orange County