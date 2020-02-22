Star Families: African Sky Stories

Morehead Planetarium & Science Center 250 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Explore astronomy themes as a family with this live planetarium show! Celebrate Black History Month as we become familiar with the current night sky by hearing stories that various cultures throughout Africa have told about the Moon and stars. Ticket purchase required.

