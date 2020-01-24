Stargazing Series: Night Sky at the Eno
West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712
×
Durham Parks and Recreation
a high-powered telescope available for night sky viewing
PRESS RELEASE:
In this program series, take a tour of the night sky as our knowledgeable staff provides high-powered binoculars and telescopes for high-quality viewing. This program will feature astronomers from CHAOS, NCCU, NASA and DPR. No cost, no preregistration required.
Info
West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712 View Map
Community Events
Durham County