Status of Women's Political Participation in NC

PRESS RELEASE:

While women in North Carolina have been voting at slightly higher rates in recent years, their representation in elected office has declined. The NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement has developed a special report titled “The Status of Women in North Carolina: Political Participation.” Join us to hear from Mary Williams-Stover, the executive director for the NC Council for Women and Youth Development, who will talk about the successes and obstacles to women's political participation in North Carolina.

Mary Williams-Stover was appointed Executive Director of the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement in July 2017. The NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement is one of several state advocacy agencies within the N.C. Department of Administration led by Secretary Machelle Sanders, Chairwoman of the Governor’s Andrea Harris Task Force on Economic, Education and Employment Justice. The Council manages approximately $14 million in state and federal grants to non-profits and government agencies working to serve domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in 100 counties statewide. The Council serves as a resource and advocate for NC Commissions and Councils for Women. Beginning in 2018, the Council published a series of reports on the Status of Women in North Carolina. The reports focus on Employment and Earnings, Health and Wellness, Political Participation, and Poverty and Opportunity.