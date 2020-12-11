Hillsborough Arts Council: (Stay at) Home for the Holidays

PRESS RELEASE:

The holiday season is upon us and we are excited to share some upcoming programs that will warm our homes and hearts this year. In addition to our Winter Solstice Celebration (see below) we are pleased to welcome back our Writer's Series with host Steven Petrow. This month Steven will be joined by authors John Claude Bemis, Hal Crowther, and Lee Smith, poet William Davis, and vocalist Andrea Moore. This special holiday presentation will be featured as a live streaming event on Friday, December 11 at 12:00 p.m.

This is a virtual event only.

