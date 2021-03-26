Steep Canyon Rangers (online)

× Expand Sandlin Gaither Steep Canyon Rangers

Formed right in Chapel Hill, Steep Canyon Rangers effortlessly walk the line between festival favorite and sophisticated string orchestra. Their mix of serious chops and good-natured fun earned them a Grammy nomination for their 2019 album, North Carolina Songbook and have also drawn celebrated comedian/banjoist Steve Martin to them after headlining bluegrass mainstays Merlefest and Grey Fox Bluegrass.

