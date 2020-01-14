× Expand V L Rees Granny/That Still Life Show

PRESS RELEASE:

New art gallery's first juried show is now open for on-line entries. "That Still Life Show" will be on exhibit in Downtown Raleigh in May 2020. Artists may submit up to 3 pieces for consideration. Cash prizes. Entry fee. Enter through CaFÉ (callforentry.org), a free service for artists.