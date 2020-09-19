The Story Ship: “Pirate Goodie & the Magic Chest”

PRESS RELEASE: Celebrate International Talk Like A Pirate Day, and join Pirate Goodie aboard The Story Ship for a virtual kids show with magic, music, puppets, animation, interactive puzzles and games. Pirate Goodie has found a treasure chest with unlimited riches. But the treasure is cursed. He has to open it everyday with a new crew to keep his gold. Are you going to be part of his new crew? Can you help him unravel the mystery to open his chest. He and undersea friends could sure use a hand. To learn more about The Story Ship and the show, visit www.storyship.com.

Download Pirate Map used in the show.

Watch on Facebook Live 9/19 at 10 a.m. Following the initial live viewing, the show will be available for seven days in the Town's Facebook Live Videos.