Stuart Dischell, Michael Chitwood, Abigail Lee

PRESS RELEASE:

The Regulator Bookshop welcomes Stuart Dischell, Michael Chitwood, and Abigail Lee for an evening of poetry. The Regulator’s Poetry Series is free and open to the public thanks to the generous co-sponsorship with Jacar Press.

Poet and essayist MICHAEL CHITWOOD was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He earned a BA from Emory & Henry College and an MFA from the University of Virginia. In his work, Chitwood explores the Appalachian landscape of his youth and frequently draws on colloquial speech and themes. His many collections of poetry include Salt Works (1992), Whet (1995), The Weave Room (1998), Gospel Road Going (2002), which won the Roanoke-Chowan Prize for Poetry, From Whence (2007), Spill (2007), and Poor-Mouth Jubilee (2010). A freelance writer, Chitwood is also a lecturer in the Department of English and Comparative Literature at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

STUART DISCHELL is the author of Good Hope Road (Viking), a National Poetry Series Selection, Evenings & Avenues (Penguin), Dig Safe (Penguin), Backwards Days (Penguin), and Children with Enemies (Chicago), and the pamphlets Animate Earth and Touch Monkey and the chapbook Standing on Z (Unicorn). His poems have appeared in The Atlantic, Agni, The New Republic, Slate, Kenyon Review, Ploughshares, and anthologies including Essential Poems, Hammer and Blaze, Pushcart Prize, and Good Poems. A recipient of awards from the NEA, the North Carolina Arts Council, and the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, he teaches in the MFA Program in Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

ABIGAIL LEE holds an MFA in poetry writing from UNC-Greensboro and has taught courses in composition, American literature, and contemporary poetry. She is currently a PhD student and teaching fellow at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she studies race in film and TV.