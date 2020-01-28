× Expand BassBunny Productions, Cloud2Studios Sub Rosa Takeover Poster

PRESS RELEASE:

The Between2Clouds team is happy to announce...

A SUBROSA takeover with extended hours!

- 9PM-2AM

- 3 DJs in longer form sets

- a little bit of extra flavor from the Between2Clouds project

- and as always, the involvement of a great cause.

All proceeds from this event will go to a family in need which will be announced later.

With much heavier than usual DJ performances by:

Wayne Draper

Bexxie

\ /

BassBunny info:

PARKING IS IN A PARKING DECK BEHIND THE VENUE. WE WILL PROVIDE A MAP IN THE EVENT PAGE SHORTLY. PARKING IS FREE UNLESS THERE IS A SPECIAL EVENT AT RED HAT.

Cover is still $3 for 21+ and $5 for under 21. There will be tons of drink specials AND Mocktails for our under 21 crew. Be respectful. Don't be a dick. Keep your hands to yourself. TIP YOUR BARTENDER. Be awesome.

PARKING INFO:

Isaac Hunter's Tavern

414 Fayetteville Street

Parking:

Plenty of free on street parking should be available Tuesday nights.

Parking decks nearby:

Alexander Square Parking Deck - 120 S Wilmington St

Blount Street Deck - 314 S Blount St

Cabarrus Deck - 436 S Salisbury St

Charter Square Parking Deck - 502 S Wilmington St

City Center Deck - 429 S Wilmington St

Convention Center Underground Deck* - 1 W Lenoir St

More info —> https://www.downtownraleigh.org/getting-around/parking