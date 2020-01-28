Sub Rosa Takeover
Isaac Hunter's Tavern 414 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, North Carolina
BassBunny Productions, Cloud2Studios
Sub Rosa Takeover Poster
PRESS RELEASE:
The Between2Clouds team is happy to announce...
A SUBROSA takeover with extended hours!
- 9PM-2AM
- 3 DJs in longer form sets
- a little bit of extra flavor from the Between2Clouds project
- and as always, the involvement of a great cause.
All proceeds from this event will go to a family in need which will be announced later.
With much heavier than usual DJ performances by:
Wayne Draper
Bexxie
\ /
BassBunny info:
PARKING IS IN A PARKING DECK BEHIND THE VENUE. WE WILL PROVIDE A MAP IN THE EVENT PAGE SHORTLY. PARKING IS FREE UNLESS THERE IS A SPECIAL EVENT AT RED HAT.
Cover is still $3 for 21+ and $5 for under 21. There will be tons of drink specials AND Mocktails for our under 21 crew. Be respectful. Don't be a dick. Keep your hands to yourself. TIP YOUR BARTENDER. Be awesome.
PARKING INFO:
Isaac Hunter's Tavern
414 Fayetteville Street
Parking:
Plenty of free on street parking should be available Tuesday nights.
Parking decks nearby:
Alexander Square Parking Deck - 120 S Wilmington St
Blount Street Deck - 314 S Blount St
Cabarrus Deck - 436 S Salisbury St
Charter Square Parking Deck - 502 S Wilmington St
City Center Deck - 429 S Wilmington St
Convention Center Underground Deck* - 1 W Lenoir St
More info —> https://www.downtownraleigh.org/getting-around/parking