Sunday Brunch
The Corner of Wake Forest Event Center 120 North Avenue, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587
mccormickcreations
PRESS RELEASE:
McCormick Creations & Co. presents Sunday Brunch @ The Corner of Wake Forest curating an amazing atmosphere with great food and grooving vibes by The Mack Band. Our vision is to continue to provide elevated, high-quality experiences to customers.
All YOU CAN EAT - TABLESIDE SERVICE
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Southen Fried Chicken & Waffles
Smothered Oxtails Braised Collards, and baked Mac & Cheese w/Honey Drizzle Cornbread
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheesy Eggs and Toast w/Strawberry Jam
Complimentary Glass of Mimosa
Cash Bar Available by A Glass Above