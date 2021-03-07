× Expand mccormickcreations Sunday Brunch

PRESS RELEASE:

McCormick Creations & Co. presents Sunday Brunch @ The Corner of Wake Forest curating an amazing atmosphere with great food and grooving vibes by The Mack Band. Our vision is to continue to provide elevated, high-quality experiences to customers.

All YOU CAN EAT - TABLESIDE SERVICE

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Southen Fried Chicken & Waffles

Smothered Oxtails Braised Collards, and baked Mac & Cheese w/Honey Drizzle Cornbread

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheesy Eggs and Toast w/Strawberry Jam

Complimentary Glass of Mimosa

Cash Bar Available by A Glass Above