Sunday Brunch

to

The Corner of Wake Forest Event Center 120 North Avenue, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587

PRESS RELEASE:

McCormick Creations & Co. presents Sunday Brunch @ The Corner of Wake Forest curating an amazing atmosphere with great food and grooving vibes by The Mack Band. Our vision is to continue to provide elevated, high-quality experiences to customers.

All YOU CAN EAT - TABLESIDE SERVICE

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Southen Fried Chicken & Waffles

Smothered Oxtails Braised Collards, and baked Mac & Cheese w/Honey Drizzle Cornbread

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheesy Eggs and Toast w/Strawberry Jam

Complimentary Glass of Mimosa

Cash Bar Available by A Glass Above

Info

The Corner of Wake Forest Event Center 120 North Avenue, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587
Food, Music: Dine & Listen
Wake County
9197037439
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Brunch - 2021-03-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Brunch - 2021-03-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Brunch - 2021-03-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Brunch - 2021-03-07 11:00:00 ical