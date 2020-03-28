Sunshine Lavender Farm Spring Planting Clinic

× Expand Sunshine Lavender Farm Join the Spring Lavender Planting Clinic & Sale on Saturday, March 28, 10 am - noon at the Hillsborough Farmers Market

PRESS RELEASE:

Spring is the perfect time to plant perennial herbs like lavender!

Since 2000, Sunshine Lavender Farm is the go-to resource for lavender, sharing tips with southern home gardeners. Learn how to plant and care for lavender with your local lavender farmers, Dale & Annie Baggett. Bring your questions anytime during market hours and get the answers specific to your garden needs and concerns.

Q & A will happen all during the event, with no set workshop time. Your questions are similar to those of your neighbors and lavender loving friends and it's way more fun chatting up lavender together, right? Individuals, couples, and groups will gather, discuss and troubleshoot so that you will have success growing lavender ~ healthy lavender plants and gorgeous, sweetly scented blooms in your garden!

Sleep in that day! Reserve plants in advance at www.sunshinelavenderfarm.com/shop. The farm will bring as many plants as possible and a wide assortment of varieties for bloom color and flowering time, size, scent, etc.

Lavender especially appreciates starting out as a small seedling, then rooting in to get established in your garden. (From 4″ pots to 32″ in diameter in three short years to maturity for many varieties!) All plants will be well-rooted and ready to go in your garden.

In addition to lavender plants, shop from our line of handcrafted gifts for body, garden, home and weddings too. Look for our signature lavender tent!

The early bird gets the worm! Limited quantities on some varieties.

