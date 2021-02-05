Surviving Death: A Panel Discussion (online only)

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

What survives beyond the physical body?

"Surviving Death" is an interesting new series on Netflix based on the book written by journalist Leslie Kean. The series takes an experiential and scientific approach to an exploration of the nature of consciousness and evidence for the survival of consciousness beyond the physical body. It includes conversations about Near-Death Experiences, Mediumship, Apparitions & Hauntings, and Reincarnation among other things.

A panel of speakers, including people involved in the series, will be discussing their experiences and the evidence for survival. The panel will include:

* Leslie Kean – investigative journalist and author of "Surviving Death." https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/authors/114166/leslie-kean/

* Kimberly Clark Sharp – one of the featured near-death experiencers appearing in the series and leader of the Seattle International Association for Near-death Studies. https://www.seattleiands.org/

* Jose Hernandez – another of the featured near-death experiencers in the series who used his experience to create healing art. https://innerimmersion.org/

This event is co-sponsored by:

* Consciousness Café https://consciousness-cafe.com/

* The Rhine Research Center https://www.rhine.org/

* The Monroe Institute https://www.monroeinstitute.org/

* Association of Transformational Leaders https://www.atlsocal.org/

At this event you'll be able to watch clips from the first segment of the Netflix series, hear commentary by each of the panelists and participate in a question-and-answer period. The emcee will be Debra Poneman, a renowned motivational speaker and founder of "YesToSuccess." https://yestosuccess.com/