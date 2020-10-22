Artist Talk: Susan Harbage Page

× Expand Susan Harbage Page Crossing Place

PRESS RELEASE:

Join photographer Susan Harbage Page and Gregg Museum Director Roger Manley for a virtual program and discussion about Harbage Page’s photographs in a past exhibition, Borderlands - Evidence from the Rio Grande (Gregg Museum exhibition February 7-July 28, 2019). Images of the photographer’s recent work will also be included in the presentation. A YouTube recording of this program will be available.

“Susan Harbage Page forces us to look at what isn’t there, spaces made sacred by survivors. Like Dawoud Bey’s underground railroad landscapes, like artifacts from the Holocaust, the everyday is transformed into totems of great emotional power, made holy by the stories they tell. Here, then, are documents for those without.” -Sandra Cisneros