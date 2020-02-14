Before writing this 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, playwright Lynn Nottage spent more than two years interviewing the people of Reading, Pennsylvania, which was rated the poorest small city in the U.S. after factories broke the unions and forsook the region at the turn of the century. The New Yorker has called Nottage’s gritty depiction of the decline of the industrial working class “the first theatrical landmark of the Trump era;” The Wall Street Journal says it explains Trump’s win. This Justice Theater Project production is the regional premiere of the play; Jerry Sipps directs. —Byron Woods