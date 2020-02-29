× Expand The Durham Hotel Bonjour, Y'all

PRESS RELEASE:

Justin Samson-Burke, who previously led the pastry and bread programs at acclaimed restaurants Hello Sailor and Kindred recently opened Bonjour Y’all bakery in downtown Davidson. His menu of pastries, macarons, cookies, galettes, and breads marry French techniques with Southern comfort flavors.

Join us from 10am-noon to welcome Justin to Durham for one morning only, and pair your sweets with Counter Culture Coffee, fresh-squeezed juices, and teas from the Coffee Shop.

Sweet + Salt is our new bakery pop-up series, where baker friends from around the state bring their goods to Durham for one morning. Join us on Saturdays at the Coffee Shop in the lobby from 10am-noon to taste breads, cookies, pastries, pies, and more from some of North Carolina’s best bakers.

Pop-up schedule:

Jan 11: Union Special Bread

Jan 25: Handy + Hot

Feb 8: Boulted Bread

Feb 29: Bonjour, Y’all

Mar 21: Phoebe Lawless & Snack Service