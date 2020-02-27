Tall Juan, Drag Sounds, Triangle Soul Society DJs
Shadowbox Studio 2200 Dominion St, Durham, North Carolina 27704
Tashi Cards http://instagram.com/tashicards
Original flyer by Tashi Cards
A show at Shadowbox Studio presented by and in the spirit of the late, great Layabout DIY show space.
Tall Juan (NYC via Argentina) - Ramones and Modern Lovers influenced garage rock meets Cumbia
Drag Sounds (Durham) - Playing new songs in the new power duo configuration
Triangle Soul Society DJs - Craig Layabout spinning classic soul and funk 45s
All ages, BYOB, $5-10 sliding scale
