Tall Juan, Drag Sounds, Triangle Soul Society DJs

× Expand Tashi Cards http://instagram.com/tashicards Original flyer by Tashi Cards

A show at Shadowbox Studio presented by and in the spirit of the late, great Layabout DIY show space.

Tall Juan (NYC via Argentina) - Ramones and Modern Lovers influenced garage rock meets Cumbia

Drag Sounds (Durham) - Playing new songs in the new power duo configuration

Triangle Soul Society DJs - Craig Layabout spinning classic soul and funk 45s

All ages, BYOB, $5-10 sliding scale