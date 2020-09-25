Hillsborough Arts Council: The Tan & Sober Gentlemen

× Expand The Digital Butler TSGLastFriRoughTruck3 Show poster

PRESS RELEASE:

Last Fridays is coming around again in just 2 weeks! Virtual style LF will be on September 25th at 6:00PM featuring The Tan and Sober Gentlemen!!!

A HUGE thank you to our sponsors and co-hosts that help bring music to our community in these uncertain times!

Venue Host: Nash Street Tavern

Media & Radio Partner: WHUP Pass The Hat

Graphic Design, Video & Streaming Production: The Digital Butler

And of course, thank you to our amazing town for sponsoring Last Fridays! Visit Hillsborough, NC

The concert will be streamed live on our Facebook page. If you want to tune in on the radio, check out WHUP's Pass the Hat on 104.7FM or online at https://whupfm.org/whup-live/.