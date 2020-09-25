Hillsborough Arts Council: The Tan & Sober Gentlemen
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
The Digital Butler
PRESS RELEASE:
Last Fridays is coming around again in just 2 weeks! Virtual style LF will be on September 25th at 6:00PM featuring The Tan and Sober Gentlemen!!!
A HUGE thank you to our sponsors and co-hosts that help bring music to our community in these uncertain times!
Venue Host: Nash Street Tavern
Media & Radio Partner: WHUP Pass The Hat
Graphic Design, Video & Streaming Production: The Digital Butler
And of course, thank you to our amazing town for sponsoring Last Fridays! Visit Hillsborough, NC
The concert will be streamed live on our Facebook page. If you want to tune in on the radio, check out WHUP's Pass the Hat on 104.7FM or online at https://whupfm.org/whup-live/.