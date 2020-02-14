"Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery

× Expand FRANK Gallery John Singletary and his partner, Rachael Scheinman

PRESS RELEASE:

We are very excited and fortunate to present a special Valentine’s Evening performance of Argentine Tango, “Tango Aperitif.” Led by owner and instructor John Singletary of the Triangle based group “Learn 2 Tango.” John will be dancing the tango with his partner, Rachael Scheinman, joined by many local fellow dancers, and featuring the distinguished Grisha Nisnevich will be playing guitar.

Event is free and participation is encouraged! Starts at 5pm.