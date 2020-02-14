"Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery

Google Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

We are very excited and fortunate to present a special Valentine’s Evening performance of Argentine Tango, “Tango Aperitif.” Led by owner and instructor John Singletary of the Triangle based group “Learn 2 Tango.” John will be dancing the tango with his partner, Rachael Scheinman, joined by many local fellow dancers, and featuring the distinguished Grisha Nisnevich will be playing guitar.

Event is free and participation is encouraged! Starts at 5pm.

Info

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Community Events
Orange County, Triangle-wide
919-636-4135
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Tango Aperitif" at FRANK Gallery - 2020-02-14 17:00:00