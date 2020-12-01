Tar Heal Tuesday 2020 (UNC Health Care)

× Expand Lucy Manning, graphic designer, UNC Health Foundation. Tar Heal Tuesday 2020 logo.

PRESS RELEASE:

It’s no secret this year has been tough. But at the same time, communities have bonded together in remarkable ways. As the season of giving approaches, we hope you will join UNC Health on Tuesday, December 1 for an online giving day celebration that will give us the chance to come together once again to do a little good for others. Join us for Tar Heal Tuesday 2020. Learn more at unchf.org/THT2020