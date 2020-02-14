× Expand Indulge Catering, LLC Indulge Catering, LLC presents: A Taste of Love - A Night of Indulgence 2020 (Valentine Day 2020-Tickets Required))

PRESS RELEASE:

Indulge Catering, LLC. presents: A Taste of Love - A Night of Indulgence

AN ALL INCLUSIVE, INTIMATE EVENING FOR LOVERS - Valentine Night 2020

This is the perfect experience for any one seeking a purely romantic evening of an amazing dining experience, music and more. Enjoy this unique experience as you dine at your personal table during an evening of indulgence hand crafted by Chef Queen Precious-Jewel & Chef Jacqueline!

Your ticket grants you access to

* a private table for 2,

* a gourmet four course Indulgent Dining Experience created by our Executive Chef Queen Precious-Jewel,

* live entertainment by award winning Singer/Songwriter Mavis Swan Poole,

* interactive Lover's Game (hosted by Valonda Calloway On TV),

* wine (non-alcoholic option available),

* roses,

* photos by Ken Branson and MasterMIND Productions

, and so much more...

This event will be held at the beautiful Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham, NC on Friday, Feb.14th, 2020

Seating begins at 6:00pm with a "Jazz in the Garden" Welcome reception

Dinner and Show begins at 7pM

Parking Included!

****NO TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE/SOLD AT THE DOOR *******

"Jazz in the Garden" Welcome Reception -wine and appetizers

4 Course Indulgent Dinning Menu (curated by Executive Chef Queen Precious-Jewel & Sous Chef Jacqueline)

Indulgent Dessert Plate for two

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS AVAILABLE

VIP Indulgence Experience ($350 per couple)

