Ted Owens, "The PK Man," with Jeff Mishlove, PhD (Online)

Ted Owens, "the PK Man," is one of the most interesting and impressive people ever studied in parapsychology. From 1976 until 1987, Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove engaged in a field study of Ted Owens, who styled himself as "The PK Man." Ted Owens was actually a student at Duke University and an assistant to J. B. Rhine in the 1940s. During the time Jeff worked with him, Ted specialized in producing demonstrations of psychokinetic effects upon large-scale systems. In collected records of over 160 such demonstrations involving ending droughts, influencing hurricanes, large scale power blackouts, UFO phenomena, and sporting events. Roughly two-thirds of these appear to have been successful.

In this discussion, Dr. Mishlove will review his research and personal interactions with Ted Owens and discuss the scientific value of the work and his unique approach to studying these unusual phenomena outside the laboratory environment.

Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, is host and producer of the "New Thinking Allowed" channel on YouTube. He is author of "The Roots of Consciousness," "Psi Development Systems," and "The PK Man," as well as editor of an anthology from the original "Thinking Allowed" public television series that he hosted from 1986 to 2002. Dr. Mishlove is the recipient of the only doctoral diploma in "Parapsychology" ever awarded by an accredited university (University of California, Berkeley, 1980). He is also past-president of the nonprofit Intuition Network, and past-vice president of the Association for Humanistic Psychology, from which he received the Pathfinder Award in 2001 for his contributions to the exploration and expansion of human consciousness.