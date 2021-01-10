Mark Allen Soderstrom: Tertiary Measurements

× Expand photo credit ©Mark Allen Soderstrom "Bionic Reliquary", 2007-08; Brass, circuit board, cotton thread, dye, glass, gold leafing, magnet, socks, wood; 22" x 12" x 6 1/4"

Preservation Chapel Hill at the Horace Williams House is proud to present its January/ February 2021 exhibition “Tertiary Measurements” by Mark Allen Soderstrom. This exhibition focuses on the comparative perspectives between various world-views using a variety of media to create “evidential artifacts of the stories, phenomenon, historical situations, and cultural aspects they present.” Each of the works in “Tertiary Measurements” relates to an incident or memory that has captured the artist’s attention influenced by his ongoing interest in pseudoscience, psychology and sociology and his quest to understand how individuals and cultures come to various beliefs and “how these perspectives are perceived from opposing paradigms.” This unique collection of created artifacts and art objects transport the viewer into a realm of world views and alternative realities which are both playful and thought provoking.

For more information about this exhibition or to make an appointment to view it please contact Warren Hicks at mail@warrenhicks.com. Further details about the exhibition and viewing by appointment information will be available on www.preservationchapelhill.org after January 10th.