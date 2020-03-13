Over the course of a long Wisconsin winter, the multi-disciplinary artist Thad Kellstadt began thumbing through books of antique collections. An interest in objects which have become more “muted or useless” yet more valuable spurred Kellstadt to begin drawing the antiques. The result is a collection of sketches, “Talking Sense to a Drunken Pyramid,” which will be on display for a full solo show at Attic 506, alongside Kellstadt’s performative video piece, “Act II,” which will play on the Acid Raid monitor. While you’re there, be sure to peruse The Concern Newsstand’s curated stock of zines or poetry books and maybe take one home. —Sarah Edwards