The 19th Amendment Project

In two different showcases, UNC faculty artists present four new works commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Dance-theater work The Debate examines depictions of women in politics over the last century and multimedia piece #19 views the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment through laser-etched film, archival footage, and music. A solo show depicts Sojourner Truth’s journey, meanwhile, while fourth work XIX—which considers the amendment’s racial divide—will have a staged reading, ahead of its October premiere at the Women’s Theatre Festival. —Byron Woods