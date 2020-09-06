Anne Thomas: Then and Now

× Expand ©Anne Thomas; photo by Warren Hicks "Dancing Circles"; acrylic on paper; 14" x 21"; 2020

PRESS RELEASE: An exhibition of the prints and paintings by Anne Wall Thomas. A native of Lilesville, NC, Anne Thomas, has worked for many years as a fine artist. During her lifetime as as a mixed media and print artist, her working method changed from one of preconceived ideas, executed in primary drawings, to a process of improvisation starting with an initial color application and building on that. The rectangle remains her primary subject with each art work representing different relationships of that geometric form. She writes – “I become free but I am also limited by the limitlessness of the problem. Only by imposing a strict discipline can I find a higher order for which I strive in each work – the first merit of a picture is to be a feast for the eye”. At 91 years of age, Anne, the former chair of the Horace Williams House Art Committee, is a role model for all artists. To view Anne Thomas’s work by appointment please contact Nerys Levy at rilevy@mindspring.com. For a price list and video of the exhibition please go to www.preservationchapelhill.org