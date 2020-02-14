All Things Kusama!

× Expand Used with permission. Yayoi Kusama, Japanese, born 1929, "Blue and Green Infinity Net" (detail), oil on masonite, 16 x 18 in. Collection of James Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach.

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate an unusual Valentine's Day at the Ackland: See the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love," experience Kusama-inspired modern dance performances choreographed by Killian Manning, and watch screenings of Kusama's 1967 film "Self Obliteration" (23 mins). Free admission.