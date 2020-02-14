All Things Kusama!

to Google Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

Celebrate an unusual Valentine's Day at the Ackland: See the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love," experience Kusama-inspired modern dance performances choreographed by Killian Manning, and watch screenings of Kusama's 1967 film "Self Obliteration" (23 mins). Free admission.

Info

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Art
Orange County
to Google Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - All Things Kusama! - 2020-02-14 17:00:00