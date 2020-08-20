Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg

× Expand Photo by John Starbuck Experience the Gregg Museum's virtual tours in a whole new way, as staff members guide attendees step by step through the featured tours, providing in-depth information about the exhibits, the artists, and the exhibitions. Free, but registration is required.

