Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE: Every Third Thursday, visit the Gregg Museum virtually, and enjoy a staff-guided tour of current and past exhibitions. Each tour will consist of a "walk-through" of the museum's virtual tour, guided by staff and packed with behind-the-scenes information about each exhibition. Register at gregg.arts.ncsu.edu/programs

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Art
Wake County
919.515.3503
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg - 2020-08-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg - 2020-08-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg - 2020-08-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Third Thursdays Guided Virtual Tours at the Gregg - 2020-08-20 00:00:00 ical