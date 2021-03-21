Marvelous Music Mainstage: Time for Three

PRESS RELEASE:

Time for Three is renowned for their charismatic performances in venues including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and The Royal Albert hall. They have collaborated with artists such as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, and Joshua Bell, and have premiered works by composers Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jennifer Higdon and William Bolcom. An upcoming commission by Pulitzer Prize-winner Kevin Puts will be premiered with the San Francisco Symphony and the Philadelphia Orchestra in summer 2020. The band has new music releases planned in 2019 through Warner Music. For more information, visit www.tf3.com