To The East

to Google Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00

The Centerpiece 719 N Person St , Raleigh, North Carolina 27604

“To the East” includes a selection of contemporary established and emerging artists with ties to Eastern NC.

By combining mediums, textures, and artistic styles, “To the East” aims to bring a little bit of the East here to Raleigh. This selection, organized by Ben Knight, include Ben’s own vibrant abstracts, the bold metal sculptures of Jordan Parah and the textured acrylic works of Kinston’s Joseph Hood, among others. Opening Friday, February 7th and running throughout the remainder of the month, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

Info

The Centerpiece 719 N Person St , Raleigh, North Carolina 27604 View Map
Art
Wake County
9198388580
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - To The East - 2020-02-07 00:00:00