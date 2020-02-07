× Expand Designed by Miranda Estep, abstract art image by Ben Knight. "To the East" featuring Ben Knight, Jordan Parah & Joseph Hood. First Friday, February 7th 6:00 - 8:00PM.

“To the East” includes a selection of contemporary established and emerging artists with ties to Eastern NC.

By combining mediums, textures, and artistic styles, “To the East” aims to bring a little bit of the East here to Raleigh. This selection, organized by Ben Knight, include Ben’s own vibrant abstracts, the bold metal sculptures of Jordan Parah and the textured acrylic works of Kinston’s Joseph Hood, among others. Opening Friday, February 7th and running throughout the remainder of the month, this show is one you won’t want to miss.